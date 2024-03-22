KKIA relocation a must, no room for expansion

KOTA KINABALU (March 22): Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA), the nation’s second busiest airport, must be relocated to accommodate for the increased in tourist arrivals and rapid airport use.

Moreover, there is no room to allow for its expansion at its present site, said former Putatan member of parliament Datuk Dr Marcus Mojigoh.

He was commenting on Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s statement at Parliament recently that there was no need to relocate KKIA and that expansion can be done at its present site.

Anthony also said that many people complained about the distance of about 40 kilometers to 50 kilometers between Kimanis and Kota Kinabalu.

Marcus said that the federal minister was probably unaware that if the KKIA was to be lengthened at its present site, the people of Sembulan would have to be relocated and countless buildings would have to be demolished; while if it was expanded to Tanjung Aru, then the people there would have to move out and the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) project would have to be cancelled.

“Or perhaps a bridge would be constructed over the Petagas river and the people of Kampung Contoh and Petagas would have to be relocated,” he said.

Marcus asked who were the people who were complaining about the distance and if those complaining were passengers.

“Priority should be given to the people and not the passengers,” he said.

He added that there were hospitals, schools, houses of worships, shops, mall, offices and residential areas near KKIA and these have long suffered from the noise pollution caused by aircraft descending and taking off.

“The loud noise of aircraft disrupts patients who are recuperating at hospitals and disturbs the concentration of students at schools. Offices, places of worships, hotels and malls are also affected by the noise pollution,” he reminded.

“KKIA, at its present location, has caused continuous noise pollution, day and night. High-rise buildings are also prohibited in Tg Aru, Sembulan, Putatan and Kota Kinabalu. Not to mention, the traffic congestion is also bad,” he said.

He added that if KKIA was maintained at its present site and expansion is carried out there, the noise pollution would worsen.

“It would be unbearable,” he said.

Marcus also said that he felt disheartened that the government has given priority to investigate the disappearance of MH370 which occurred over a decade ago, and not yet concluded.

“A high allocation was given (for the investigation),” he said.

“Doesn’t the Malaya leader want Sabah to be developed? A minister can break the spirit of Madani in the Unity Government that we have supported so much, but our dreams are dashed, just like that,” he said.

He also reminded that the safety of people of Kg Sembulan and Tg Aru are also at risk if emergencies occur on the aircrafts.

As for the proposed site in Kimanis, Marcus said that it has the right size and topography for the construction of an airport.

“It will create thousands of jobs for the people of Sabah. Infrastructure and facilities will be increased, improved and systematic such as the provision of train services to accommodate the growing passengers. The Pan Borneo highway is also nearing completion so traffic congestion worries can be put to sleep,” he said.

“We need more high-rise mid-housing to accommodate the growing population in Kota Kinabalu which has increased four to five fold since 50 years ago. The rural urban migration need more housing accommodation besides providing thousands of jobs in case the present KKIA area is developed into a commercial area,” he said.

At the same time, the increased number of tourists would require the construction of more hotels and places of accommodation, he said.

Once the KKIA is relocated, Marcus said that its present site can become a state government asset to lure investors, and development from abroad, including the proposed TAED area.

He added that prohibition to construct high-rise buildings in Kota Kinabalu and its surrounding areas will also be removed once the relocation occurs.

“The Sabah Railway Department’s train service can also be upgraded to accommodate the rise in passengers and increase the fixed income of the department,” he said.