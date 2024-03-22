KPDN gives away RM20 e-wallet amount to 2,000 visitors at Bazar Ramadan Rahmah Metrocity

KUCHING (March 22): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak provided RM20 in e-wallet amount to each of 2,000 visitors at Bazar Ramadan Rahmah Metrocity here today.

The presentation of the incentive, amounting to a total of RM40,000, was performed by the deputy minister Senator Fuziah Salleh to the Metrocity Hawkers Association chairman Mohamad Khairuzie Bolhassan at the Bazar Ramadan Rahmah Metrocity here today.

Fuziah said a total of 2,000 e-wallets are available at the bazaar throughout this Ramadan month.

“We invite the people of Kuching to shop here using the e-wallets we offer.

“We also have our strategic partners SPay Global and Touch ‘n Go who are conducting e-wallet onboarding for merchants and assisting us in distributing these e-wallets to visitors,” said Fuziah.

She was speaking to the media after launching the Sarawak State-Level Bazar Ramadan Rahmah (BRR) 2024 and the State-Level MySaveFood Programme at Metrocity Ramadan Bazaar today.

Speaking on BRR 2024, Fuziah stated that this program is one of KPDN’s initiatives under the Program Payung Rahmah Madani to reduce the cost of living burden throughout this Ramadan month.

“The implementation concept of BRR is also to encourage traders to provide food based on the Menu Rahmah format as an additional menu option at prices of RM5 and below.

“With the spirit of the Rahmah benefits that should be enjoyed by all communities, the impact of implementing BRR should also bring about goodness that transcends religion and ethnic diversity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fuziah also hoped the MYSaveFood Ramadan programme by KPDN Sarawak could be continued at Metrocity night market after Hari Raya Aidilfitri to save extra and food that are still good throughout the Ramadan month.

She said it is also an effort to reduce food wastage throughout the Ramadan month where KPDN has successfully saved 15,000 kilogrammes of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide as of today.

“Furthermore, our team successfully saved over 14,000 metric tons of food and beverages. At the Stutong Ramadan Bazaar, we saved 199 kilogrammes of food.

“Meanwhile, at the Kota Samarahan Ramadan Bazaar, 292.6 kilogrammes of food were saved, and at the Metrocity Ramadan Bazaar, 16.95 kilogrammes,” she added.

She further said that the unsold food and beverages are distributed for free to target groups such as university students, the needy, homeless individuals, welfare homes, and places of worship.

Also present was KPDN Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin.