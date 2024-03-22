Malaysia Airlines strikes deal with Manchester United as official commercial airline partner

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): In a significant move to enhance its global reach, Malaysia Airlines has inked a strategic, multi-year partnership with the Manchester United football club as its Official Commercial Airline to tap into its vast community of over 1.1 billion fans and followers worldwide.

In making the announcement, group managing director of Malaysia Aviation Group Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the collaboration brings together two global icons, Malaysia Airlines and Manchester United, and will create unforgettable experiences for its fans and customers.

“Aligning with a globally recognised club like United places Malaysia Airlines in front of a massive worldwide audience, significantly boosting brand recognition, especially in Europe and Southeast Asia where United has a large fanbase,” he said at a press conference here, today.

Izham said Malaysia Airlines looks forward to the exciting opportunities this collaboration brings and the joy it will bring to football enthusiasts worldwide.

Also speaking at the event was Manchester United’s chief executive officer of Alliances and Partnerships, Victoria Timpson, who said: “Manchester United has a long-standing and proud connection with Malaysia, with a history of passionate support from across the country.

“We have three official Malaysian supporters’ clubs, with the Kuala Lumpur branch boasting one of the club’s largest supporter communities, reflecting the country’s love of all things United.”

She said the club is pleased to welcome Malaysia Airlines to its family of partners and looks forward to sharing with global fans the airline’s trusted, welcoming and hospitable service.

Elaborating further, Izham said this partnership serves as a vital enabler in achieving MAG’s Long-Term Business 2.0 aspirations, empowering to explore commercial collaborations that transcend the limitations of traditional airline partnerships.

“These strategic collaborations serve as our gateway to the global stage, enabling us to extend our footprint to diverse audiences across the world,” he said.

Through this partnership, he added that MAG is poised to extend its renowned Malaysian hospitality to Manchester United’s vast community of over 1.1 billion fans and followers worldwide, including the 577 million fans that are within Malaysia Airlines’ key markets. — Bernama