Malaysian govt decides against hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): The Malaysian government has rejected the opportunity to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Youth and Sports Ministry announced today.

In a statement, it said the £100 million (RM603 million) investment offered by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) to help support Southeast Asian nations to host the Games would not be enough.

“The Cabinet met and discussed the hosting of the 2026 Commonwealth Games today and we have decided not to host the event. After a meeting with the CGF representatives together with the Ministry of Finance (MoF) we found the RM603 million or £100 million investment inadequate to host the event on a large scale.

“In addition, the economic impact of the event cannot be ascertained in this short time.

“The Madani government wishes to thank the CGF delegation for giving us the opportunity to host the prestigious event but for now the government wants to focus on developing sports and prioritising the people’s welfare,” the statement read.

The CGF is scrambling to find a host after the Australian state of Victoria abruptly pulled out in July last year, citing spiralling costs.

Victoria’s sudden move, and the lack of an obvious alternative, triggered debate about the future of the games, which take place every four years and were last held in Birmingham in 2022.

