Man gets jail, caning for robbing Kuching hotel while brandishing sword

KUCHING (March 22): The Sessions Courts here today sentenced a man to six years in jail and three strokes of the cane for committing gang robbery at a hotel two years ago.

Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi convicted Khairul Akmal Sueib, 38, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 395 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the same Code, which carries a jail term of up to 20 years and caning upon conviction.

Khairul committed the offence with another man, who is still at large, at a hotel in Jalan Tun Razak here at 2.23am on Nov 21, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, a 24-year-old receptionist at the hotel was approached by two men who pointed a sword threateningly at her while demanding money and a mobile phone.

Fearing for her safety, she handed over RM394 and the mobile phone to them.

After they left, she lodged a police report.

Police arrested Khairul on Nov 26, 2022.

Investigations found security camera footage recorded Khairul and his partner committing the crime at the hotel and he was also identified by the receptionist.

DPP Mohammad Fauzan Zamri prosecuted the case while Khairul was represented by counsel Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi.