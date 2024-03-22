MBKS launches ‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ campaign to promote sustainable water usage

KUCHING (March 22): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has launched ‘Bring Your Own Bottle’ campaign to promote sustainable water usage practice.

The initiative includes the distribution of the steel bottles adorned with prominent tourist landmarks to all MBKS staff and the setting up of a water dispenser station at the MBKS lobby.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said both efforts were part of an initiative to support the campaign.

“Apart from providing free bottles, we also set up a water refill station. The drinking water is free of charge,” he said when met after distributing the free bottles to his staff at MBKS lobby today.

Wee said the project is undertaken by Sar-Alam Indah Sdn Bhd, a wastewater management solutions provider.

He said partnering with water management specialists is necessary to ensure the drinking water is clean.

“MBKS has partnered with Sar-Alam Indah Sdn Bhd, a wastewater management solutions provider, to roll out this campaign.

“This is part of the effort to reduce the generation of single-use plastic bottles which are non-biodegradable and can cause land and river pollution.

“The distribution of the stainless bottles also aims to encourage our staff to bring their reusable bottles to events and serve as a commitment to protect the environment,” he added.

Wee also said the initiative will be extended to public places including schools.

“Next, we will set up the water refill station in each school building which is located under MBKS jurisdiction.

“We have reached out to the school principals to give support to our project,” he said, adding that the council will also extend the water dispenser initiative to MBKS recreational parks.

Meanwhile, Sar-Alam Indah’s director Bernard Yong said the collaboration aimed to encourage the use of alternative, sustainable practices to reduce plastic waste, which in turn promotes a greener and more sustainable community.

He hopes that this campaign will inspire people to take part in similar initiatives to help reduce plastic waste in the country.

“This collaboration is a significant and meaningful step towards enhancing public awareness and empowering communities to actively reduce single-use plastic bottles pollution to take care of our environment,” he said.