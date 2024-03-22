Meradong agencies, villages receive 700 packets of bubur lambuk

SIBU (March 22): The Sarikei Division Agricultural Department Club recently distributed 700 packets of bubur lambuk to various agencies and villages in Meradong District.

Club president Rudy Isma said the programme aimed to strengthen rapport among the various agencies and the farming community.

“This is a good occasion for us to come together and mark the month of Ramadan by distributing the bubur lambuk, which is also a platform to strengthen ties among the various communities in Meradong,” he said in a statement.

He also thanked Meradong MP Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing for allocating RM5,000 to enable the club to carry out various programmes to benefit the people.

Among those present were Meradong District Council acting chairman Thomas Geoffery Kandawang and Siti Khadijah Ibrahim, who represented the Sarikei Agriculture officer.