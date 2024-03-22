Nadma: 27 cases of heat-related illnesses, one death as of March 20

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): A total of 27 cases of heat-related illnesses were reported nationwide as of Wednesday (March 20) during the current hot spell, with nine being heat strokes and the remaining 18 cases being heat exhaustion.

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in its brief report on the hot weather status dated March 21, said one death due to heat stroke was reported in Pahang. It did not give details on the fatal case.

“Cases still receiving treatment in hospitals consist of one heat stroke case and three cases of heat exhaustion. Other cases have received treatment and recovered,” it said in the report, citing the Ministry of Health as the source.

According to Nadma, 22 cases of heat-related diseases involved adult patients, while five were teenagers.

In terms of breakdown by state, Kedah recorded the highest number with eight cases, followed by Perak (seven), Selangor (three), Negeri Sembilan (three), Sabah (two), Perlis (two), Johor (one) and Pahang (one).

On dam water levels, Nadma said that as of March 20, two dams showed a decrease in raw water storage reserves and were at critical levels, namely Sembrong Barat Dam in Johor (33.64 per cent) and Air Hitam Dam in Penang (35.80 per cent).

Meanwhile, it said the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will focus on more than 652 hotspot areas across the country following the final phase of the Northeast Monsoon.

“Selangor, Johor, and Sarawak are among the states with the highest recorded incidents involving recurring incidents of fires in the categories of bushes, plantations, forests and waste disposal,” it said.

According to Nadma, the current hot weather is a recurring phenomenon that occurs every year from February to May, with maximum daily temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius in the early evening.

Based on weather model analysis, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects dry and hot weather with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius to persist in most places in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah throughout the next seven-day forecast period. – Bernama