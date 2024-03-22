One year’s jail for Kuching’s serial burglar

KUCHING (March 22): A serial burglar was sentenced to a 12 month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for committing burglary and theft of gadgets from a construction company.

Hew Yew Tung, 45, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan after a charge under Section 457 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code was read to him.

Hew with another man who is still at large committed the offence in the office of a construction company at Jalan Stutong Baru here at 7.06am on March 3, 2024.

Based on the case facts, an employee who arrived at the office found the lights and air conditioners turned on and upon inspection, it was found that a door at the back of the office had been forced open and several items were found missing.

The missing items were four units of computer, a mouse, two keyboards, two mobile phones, two hard disks, two power banks, a make-up bag, and three phone cases, with an estimated loss of RM10,000.

A police report was filed by the employee, leading to Hew’s arrest on March 8.

In the investigations, the CCTV footage clearly displayed Hew who had broken into the office and stolen the items from the premises.

It is understood that Hew also has five previous criminal records involving burglary, theft and drug abuse.

In the same court, Hew was also sentenced to one month’s jail for dishonestly retaining a stolen apron belonging to an eatery in Gala City here.

For that offence he was charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

He was brought to the Kuching district police headquarters at Jalan Simpang Tiga here around 10.35am on March 20 this year for that offence.

Both cases were prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Hew was unrepresented by a counsel.