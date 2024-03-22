Over 300 Sarawak students in peninsula feted at Ramadan Iftar at KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR (March 22): A total of 327 Sarawak students in Peninsular Malaysia were treated to a breaking-of-fast ceremony organised by Yayasan Sarawak in collaboration with the state government at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) here today.

They comprised students from Kolej Genius@Pintar, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and institutions of higher education as well as children of employees from Yayasan Sarawak Kuala Lumpur and Rumah Sarawak.

All the students also received contributions and raya money in conjunction with the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

Present at the Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast) ceremony were the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi; Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir; and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang.

Others who attended included Sarawak Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Hui Kian as well as a lineup of Sarawak and Federal ministers.

Among the 1,230 guests who turned up for the annual affair included representatives from non-governmental organisations and the people of Sarawak living in Peninsular Malaysia.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak, the Deputy Prime Minister and Sarawak Premier also performed the Maghrib, Isyak and Tarawih congregational prayers with the guests. – Bernama