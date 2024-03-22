Predawn blaze destroys 4 houses in Kuching’s Kpg Haji Baki, damages another 4

KUCHING (March 22): A fire around 5.22am today destroyed four double-storey houses at Lorong 16 Kampung Haji Baki.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the fire also caused about 25 per cent damage to another four units.

In a statement, the department said each house was estimated to be around 74 square metres.

At the scene are firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya stations, who managed to put the fire under control at 6.38am.

Firefighters are currently conducting an overhaul to ensure that the fire will not reignite.

No injuries were reported.

As of the time of writing, Bomba said occupants of the first razed house comprised two adult men, while the second house was home to two men and one woman.

The third house’s occupants comprised of one man, one woman, one boy, and one girl, while the fourth house was home to four men, four women, one boy, one girl, and one baby girl.

MORE TO COME