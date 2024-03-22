QSB, subsidiaries carry out reorganization, set new business direction – Yusof

KOTA KINABALU (March 22): Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) and its subsidiaries carried out a reorganisation to complement its new business direction.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob, said the restructuring was to increase the company’s revenue as a State Government Linked Company (GLC).

He said a few of QSB’s subsidiaries were involved in several important sectors in the state capable of generating income of tens and hundreds of millions.

He added that the move included appointing the right individual at the right place as well as placing an officer from the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“Later, we must have employees that are professional by reducing bureaucracy including strategic partners,” he said at the breaking of fast ceremony with orphans and the distribution of business tithe from the QSB Group at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Thursday night.

Also present were QSB Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Rizal Dahli, Sabah Islamic Council chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Yahya Hussin and Kota Kinabalu Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah.

Yusof who is also Sindumin assemblyman, said the profit of the company will be shared together with the State Government, staff and partners through the corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He said that Yayasan QSB will also be set up for education and health.

QSB handed over a RM77,600 business tithe to MUIS at the event. Also presenting business tithe were Celcom Timur (Sabah) Sdn Bhd (RM804,807), Common Tower Technologies Sdn Bhd (RM147,943) and Angkatan Hebat Sdn Bhd (RM55,600).