Sangkar’s position still constitutionally strong – Husaini

KOTA KINABALU (March 22): The final say on whether to maintain Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam as the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sabah chairman lies with the party president, said PKR vice president Awang Husaini Sahari.

He said this is according to the party’s constitution, which states that the appointment of state leadership council (MPN) chairmen is the prerogative of the party’s president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said despite two movements trying to oust Sangkar from his post – through Statutory Declarations (SD) and open protests at meetings – he is still rightfully the Sabah PKR chairman.

“However, if the president can confirm that the 15 PKR divisional leaders have signed SDs in favor of his removal, then he should further scrutinise and look into the matter.

“Sangkar’s position is still constitutionally strong but I think it is difficult for him to carry out his duties as the Sabah MPN chairman if he does not have the cooperation from the majority of the divisional leaders – so there are two problems there.

“Hence, we give space for the president to figure out the best formula to overcome this problem,” he told reporters after presenting school supplies aid to students at SK Sembulan here on Friday.

When asked whether he is personally in support of Sangkar, Husaini said as a vice president, his responsibility is to ensure that the MPN can be administered well and can empower the party as a whole, and he is still determining an actual position in the matter as he cannot confirm the validity of the 15 SDs.

“But for me, I will stand behind the chairman which was elected by the president. It’s just that the president should re-evaluate if the SDs are true,” he said.

On claims of Sangkar’s weak leadership of Sabah PKR, Husaini said whether it is a yes or no is a broad question, but for him, there is some truth to it.

Nevertheless, he said the divisional leaders and the party members should give their input to assist the MPN chairman should there be any such weaknesses, while the rest should be left to the chairman to serve to the best of his abilities.

“I cannot deny that Sangkar has done some good, but at the same time, I also cannot deny that there are many other things that he could not implement. So there is a pro and contra there,” he said.

Commenting on whether PKR Sabah has split into factions or is heading there, he said he does not think so as the party has been through similar situations many times before.

“When the president comes up with a formula that can satisfy everyone, this tussle will end and everyone will re-unite, so I will leave it to the president to make the decision,” he said.

Husaini, who is also former Putatan Member of Parliament (MP), reiterated that if Anwar were to issue a new decree, he would have to refer to the party’s constitution where it is his prerogative to appoint the MPN chairman after consultations and discussions with the divisional leaders.

“There has not been any formal meetings with the divisional leaders yet on the matter but I was made to understand that the party president is currently evaluating and scrutinising the situation in Sabah,” he said.

On March 19, 15 PKR divisional leaders in a press conference had called for the removal of Sangkar as the Sabah PKR chairman. According to the PKR Kota Marudu divisional chief Sazalye Donol Abdullah, this is due to Sangkar’s failure to conduct any programmes to strengthen the party, not being well known among party members and not commanding the majority trust from the party’s grassroots, among other reasons.

All the 15 leaders, who include three elected assemblypersons, had apparently signed SDs in rejection of Sangkar’s leadership and submitted it to Anwar for further action, and during a recent state PKR leadership council meeting, the discontented divisional leaders had requested Sangkar to step down but the latter refused, causing them to walk out of the meeting.

The 15 aside from Sazalye are Datuk Christina Liew (Api-Api), Datuk Mustapha Sakmud (Kota Belud), Peto Galim (Sepanggar), Razeef Rakimin (Tuaran), Raymond Ahuar (Pensiangan), Wendey Agong (Sipitang), Dikin Musah (Beaufort), Basran Omar (Beluran), Azmi Tambuyong (Kinabatangan), Roslee Malek (Papar), Awang Chuchu (Kimanis), Roslan Sapar (Kalabakan), Aris Remigus (Batu Sapi) and Amin Mem (Semporna). All of them were present at the press conference except Mustapha, Christina, Peto and Amin, although Amin has since denied involvement.

A day later, Sangkar refuted allegations made by Sazalye on his leadership, saying that the latter had made unfounded claims which do not reflect the true sentiments of the grassroots of PKR Sabah, adding that the accusations had not only caused embarrassment to the party but also hindered its efforts for the upcoming state elections.

Meanwhile, Husaini presented 50 bags of school supplies and stationery to less fortunate students at SK Sembulan. He lauded the main aid donor, Datuk Ir Dr Amarjit Singh and the school management including its headmaster Mohd Jaimie Mosliem for making the programme a success.