Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society aims to raise RM1 mln in GoBald 2024

KUCHING (March 22): The Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) has launched its annual GoBald campaign, aiming to raise RM1 million and shave 500 heads to support children and families battling childhood cancer in Sarawak.

This marks the 16th edition of the campaign, which has grown to become one of the largest childhood cancer awareness initiatives in Sarawak and a rare head-shaving fundraiser across Malaysia.

Speaking at the launch held at SCCS Centre here today, SCCS president Mary Kiu, stressed the critical role of public donations in driving the organisation’s mission forward.

“As a non-profit organisation, SCCS relies primarily on public donations. It is through major fundraising initiatives like GoBald that have enabled SCCS to support more than 1,650 families since 2001,” she said in her speech.

Kiu noted that SCCS committee is composed of 70 per cent parents of children with cancer, bereaved parents, parents of survivors, and even childhood cancer survivors themselves.

“We understand the importance of a solid support system, whether from family members, friends or others going through the same journey. We are here so that you do not have to go through the journey alone,” said Kiu.

The campaign’s primary objectives include raising awareness about childhood cancer and generating funds to provide essential medical support.

Kiu shared a touching example of how public contributions have helped, recounting the story of Jessie, a four-year-old from Sarikei diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

“In only the first quarter of this year, SCCS has sponsored over RM320,000 for Jessie’s immunotherapy treatment at Sarawak General Hospital.

“This treatment, preceded by a bone marrow transplant sponsored by SCCS, will significantly increase her survival rate. This exemplifies our mission of ensuring all children with cancer in Sarawak have access to the best available treatment,” she said.

Apart from financial support, GoBald aims to spark conversations about childhood cancer, fostering greater public awareness and understanding.

“The active choice to go bald signifies solidarity with children battling cancer, demonstrating that losing hair is bold, beautiful and most importantly, okay.

“We hold the power to support them emotionally and to show them that they are not alone in this journey,” she added.

Participants in GoBald 2024 can choose to raise funds only, shave their heads, or both.

Those opting for head-shaving must raise a minimum of RM50 to have their shave sponsored by SCCS.

Public shaving events are scheduled to take place in June in Kuching and Miri.

Registration for GoBald 2024 is now open on the campaign’s website www.gobald.my.

Businesses or organisations interested in carrying out Corporate Social Responsibility projects or satellite shaves can contact SCCS team at 082-686276 or email at [email protected].

For more information and updates about upcoming events, follow SCCS on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.