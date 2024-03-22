Sarawak’s visitor arrivals surpass expectations at over 750,000 for first two months of 2024

KUCHING (March 22): Visitor arrivals in Sarawak for the first two month of the year surpassed expectations at 750,768 visitors, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this was an increase compared to 697,822 visitors in the same period last year.

“During the period, we have recorded 447,908 foreigners in January and February this year, as compared to 302,925 in the same period last year.

“Domestic visitors had also increased from 272,028 last year to 302,865 this year between January and February,” he told a press conference after launching the 27th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) here today.

In terms of tourism receipts, Abdul Karim said RM1.93 billion was recorded between January and February this year compared to RM1.73 billion for the first two months of last year.

He hoped the numbers would continue to increase for the rest of 2024.

“Once the starting is like that, it will grow and the last four months are always the most number of visitors recorded, so we never know, we might hit five million visitors.

“We’ve targeted four million visitors this year and we believe we should be able to hit the target earlier.

“We have more events coming up this year; since we will be having Sukma, we will be getting more visitors this year,” he added.