Selangau longhouse gets RM700,000 Housing Development Corporation loan for renovations

SIBU (March 22): Residents of Rumah Belayong Unggat in Selangau have received approval for a loan totalling RM700,000 from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for renovations.

Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said Rumah Belayong is the first longhouse in the Tamin area to receive the loan of RM50,000 per bilik.

“Rumah Belayong Unggat is inhabited by 14 families and the total amount of housing loan is RM700,000,” Gira said in a statement on Facebook today.

“The Sarawak government has approved a housing loan of RM50,000 starting in 2024.”

He also thanked the Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for the Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme (HDAS) for Sarawakians.

“The initiative is provided through the Sarawak Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, the Housing Development Corporation for the deserving groups, especially Sarawakians from the low- and middle-income groups,” he said.