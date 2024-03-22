Sibu Customs foils attempts to bring in drugs worth over RM875,000

SIBU (March 22): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department Sibu has successfully foiled attempts to bring in drugs totalling 26.52kg worth RM875,160 to Sarawak twice this month.

Sarawak Customs director Norizan Yahya said the first case occurred on March 13 at around 11.55am, when a team of Customs officers from the Passenger Screening Unit at Sibu Airport, in collaboration with Sibu Enforcement Branch, arrested a male suspect who had arrived at Sibu Airport.

Norizan said the suspect in his 20s was arrested after a scan of the box he was carrying showed signs of narcotics.

“Further inspection of the box discovered 13 packages containing crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine with a gross weight of 13.26kg worth an estimated market value of RM437,580,” Norizan said in a statement.

He said further investigation found the man to be a suspected drug mule responsible for bringing drugs into Sarawak.

Norizan said the second case occurred on March 14 at about noon when Customs confiscated an unclaimed box at Sibu Airport.

“Further investigation revealed the box contained 13 packages of suspected drugs with a gross weight of 13.26kg worth an estimated value of RM437,580.”

He said the Customs Department is now tracing the individual who left the box at Sibu Airport.

He explained the modus operandi of the suspects is to bring in drugs from Peninsular Malaysia stored in boxes for snacks to deceive the authorities.

Based on the weight of the seizures, he said Customs had successfully prevented drugs from being distributed to 132,600 addicts.

He said both cases will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death sentence or life imprisonment and caning upon conviction.

From January up to March 19, Norizan said Customs had confiscated 41.95kg of methamphetamine-type drugs worth RM1,384,350 at Sibu Airport.

He urged the public to help fight drug smuggling and refrain from getting involved in the crime.

Those with information on any smuggling can contact 1-800-88-8855.