Sibu MP Service Centre to host sales of subsidised food this Saturday

SIBU (March 22): Sibu MP Oscar Ling Service Centre will host a special subsidised food programme at the vicinity of a longhouse near SK Rantau Panjang here from 8.30am to 10.30am this March 23.

A total of 200 packs of subsidised food items comprising instant noodles, biscuits, flour, 2kg of white rice, sugar and a packet of cooking oil will be priced at RM10 per set during the special event, said Ling in a statement.

“Each household is only limited to one set and will be on a first-come-first-served basis,” said the Sibu parliamentarian.

“The programme, a joint initiative with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Agency (Fama), aims to help reduce the people’s financial burden.

“The Madani government has specially designed this programme for the public to enjoy discounts and attractive promotions, thus, come early for this event,” he added.