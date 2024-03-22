Sigh of relief for Bintangor longhouse folks after completion of parking lot

BINTANGOR (March 22): The residents of Rumah Stephen at Sungai Gemuan here can now breathe a sigh of relief after the construction of a parking lot in front of their longhouse has completed.

Meradong assemblyman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing said the project was implemented under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

“The RM50,000 project was applied by the longhouse folks.

“Despite the three-month implementation period, with solid commitment from the appointed contractor and the implementing agency, the project was successfully completed ahead of schedule.

“We are also satisfied with the project’s quality of work and hope that it can provide more comfort for longhouse residents to organise their activities besides having proper car parking,” he told reporters after inspecting the project site yesterday.

Ding was joined by Sarikei Drainage and Irrigation Department engineer assistant Faliana Mia Tibong and Pemanca Yii Hee Sieng.

He said the project was part of the Sarawak government’s efforts to upgrade rural facilities to meet people’s need and demand.

“We will always strive to fulfil every request of the people in this area and channel appropriate development based on their needs.

“We also hope that the people at the grassroots level will give solid support to us and government agencies to ensure that every development project initiated by the government in their area runs smoothly and can be enjoyed together,” he said.