Sri Aman Resident confirms issuing memo on halting Padu registration until further notice

KUCHING (March 22): Sri Aman Resident Abang Mohamad Porkan Abang Budiman has confirmed issuing a memorandum asking divisional administrators not to register particulars with the Central Database Hub (Padu) until further notice.

He said the circular, which has been widely circulated, was addressed to district officers and administrative officers in the division and not to others beyond Sri Aman.

“It was issued with good intention for the sake of our people.

“We can always register with Padu again when there is a clear directive to do so from the state authority after reviewing the intention of Padu and its safety features,” he told The Borneo Post in a telephone interview today.

The official memorandum dated yesterday also called on divisional administrators to relay the message to all community leaders and members of village security and development committees under their charge.

The Borneo Post has also sighted a circular dated today from Sibu Resident Datuk Wong Hee Sieng informing divisional administrators that the state government had yet to decide on the registration of personal data with Padu.

He said community leaders should therefore refrain from involving themselves with the matter.

During a press conference here today, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the Sarawak government has reservations on the requirement for citizens to complete registration on Padu.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister revealed Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali has been tasked with seeking clarification and review on the matter.

“The state government has got a little bit of reservations on this. It was discussed in the Cabinet. YB Hasidah has been asked to look into this.

“For Sarawak we have asked for it to be modified,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the state government is not saying it is against Padu and will support registration if it has good intentions.

“Of course we will support but if there’s ulterior motive, we will not be happy,” he said.