S’wak police to host welfare programmes in conjunction with Ramadan

KUCHING (March 22): The Sarawak police will be hosting a series of welfare programmes in conjunction with Ramadan this year.

Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata said the programmes would include home visits to ill police personnel as well as presenting aid to those in need.

“These programmes are already in the pipeline of the state police contingent headquarters. We are also encouraging each district police headquarters to hold similar programmes,” said Mancha.

He was speaking to the media after a breaking of fast event organised by the Kuching District Police Headquarters here today.

The event also saw presentation of aid to widows, people with disabilities, and orphans who are living under the jurisdiction of the district police headquarters.

“We hope that this aid can lighten the burden of the ten recipients today,” said Mancha.

Also present was his deputy Datuk Ibrahim Darus, Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, and officers from the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters.