S’wakian photographer, author shares travel tales from around the world

SIBU (March 22): A talk session titled ‘Travel Tales of Anak Sarawak’ was held at the Sarawak State Library (SSL) Sibu branch here recently.

The event under the Sarawakiana Talk Series was attended by over 20 participants from various public and private organisations, as well as members of the public.

SSL in a statement said the session highlighted the travel tales of Kong Chek Yong, a local photographer and the author of `Bearing Witness’.

Kong shared with the audience his amazing travel experiences to 182 countries and territories, including Afghanistan, Syria, and Antarctica.

According to Kong, he has been documenting the life and culture of the people around the world with his visual narratives since 2004.

His book entitled ‘Bearing Witness’ described the places he had visited and the experiences he had while travelling.

In 2012, he embarked on a one-and-a-half year journey to Latin America, Europe and Central Asia to immerse himself in travel photography, a dream he has always wanted to fulfill.

“Kong hopes to continue exploring new destinations and capturing unique moments through his lens. For more info, follow him on Instagram @chekyongphoto & Facebook: Chek Yong – Travel Photography,” said SSL.

“Kong’s book – ‘Bearing Witness’ is now available at Pustaka Sibu for borrowing.

“To borrow, users may walk into Pustaka or use our Bookbear service, which is a book delivery service to your home.

“To purchase the book, check out Kong’s Instagram/Facebook and click the link to order in the bio or scan the QR Code below. It is priced at RM416 each,” it added.

For more details, contact Nur Amanina / Karen on 084-315200 (ext 201) or send an email to [email protected] / [email protected].