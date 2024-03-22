Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak gives aid to Kpg Haji Baki fire victims

KUCHING (March 22): Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) has stepped forward to render immediate assistance to eight households whose houses at Kampung Haji Baki here were destroyed in a fire today.

The fire broke out around 5.30am this morning.

In collaboration with Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Ir Lo Khere Chiang, TBS extended emergency relief in the form of food packages to the affected families.

TBS also announced a one-off assistance amounting to RM19,200 that will be disbursed to the fire-affected families promptly to alleviate their burden.

On a related matter, TBS disclosed that according to the overall aid activities as of Feb 29 this year, a total of RM16.32 million has been distributed to eligible asnaf through four main programs, namely Program Mengukuhkan Tradisi Keilmuan, Program Membangunkan Institusi Islam, Program Memantapkan Kebajikan Ummah, and Program Peningkatan Kemahiran Ummah.