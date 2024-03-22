Vital for agencies to resolve issues together, S’wak DAP man says

KUCHING (March 22): It is imperative that all relevant authorities collaborate effectively to drive meaningful development for the welfare of our communities, said Michael Kong.

The special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen said this in a press statement to highlight the predicament of Liberty Grove Apartment residents here.

“Yesterday, I had the privilege of engaging with residents of Liberty Grove Apartment concerning the recurrent flooding issues they are facing. Recently, they took the initiative to collect signatures from 230 residents to petition the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP), seeking engagement with the council and details of a long-term flood mitigation plan for the area.

“Through our discussions, it became apparent that the root cause of these floods lies in the excessive road surface runoff from the Jalan Kuching Ranger Depot during heavy rainfall.

“The current drainage infrastructure along Jalan Kuching Ranger Depot appears insufficient, resulting in overwhelmed drains and subsequent overflow onto neighbouring areas, including Jalan Sungai Tapang,” said Kong.

He said on his part, he will reach out to the Public Works Department (JKR) to request their assistance in clearing and deepening the existing earth drains along Jalan Kuching Ranger Depot.

This action, he added, aims to facilitate smoother rainwater flow toward the nearby river, thus mitigating the flooding concerns faced by residents in the vicinity.

Kong however stressed that it was crucial to recognise that merely clearing the drains along Jalan Kuching Ranger Depot would only partially address the problem.

“The current drainage system along Jalan Sungai Tapang often experiences blockages, causing water to overflow onto the adjacent roads, including the one leading directly to Liberty Grove Apartment. By enhancing the drains here, this will also enable water to be efficiently discharged into the nearby river through multiple outlets.

“Therefore, while we endeavour to seek support from the relevant federal department, we also urge the MPP to take proactive measures in upgrading the drains serving Jalan Sungai Tapang.”

Kong said by fostering collaboration between government agencies and local authorities, all parties could work towards sustainable solutions to mitigate flooding risks and enhance the well-being of our communities.