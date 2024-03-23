10 rabies cases reported in S’wak this week, says Kuching South mayor

KUCHING (March 23): Ten rabies cases were reported in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Bintulu and Bau this week, said Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

He said this number was relatively shocking when compared to last week when only two cases were reported.

“I was shocked to see this week’s report on rabies positive cases — 10 in total, three of which occurred in Padawan, another three cases in Serian and one case each in Samarahan, Bintulu, Bau and matang,” he said during his weekly Facebook Live ‘Shall WEE Talk’ today.

Wee said eight of these 10 cases involved stray dogs, while the remaining two cases involved free roaming pets.

“These are the rabies positive cases detected this week. I hope our people will continue to be more vigilant and if possible, bring your pets for vaccination against rabies. This is no joke and please take this issue more seriously. Let’s stay alert to keep our rabies cases as low as possible to stop the spread,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the Earth Hour 2024 scheduled for 8.30pm today, he called upon Kuchingites to switch off their lights in support of this awareness campaign to reduce electricity consumption.

“Some people would say that an hour is just for show only and would not do any good. But we have to bear in mind this is an awareness campaign to save more energy.

“Sarawak Energy will monitor three areas and last year, we saved 2,200 kg of C2O. If you cannot switch off the lights for an hour, maybe try half an hour. We save both energy and cost at the same time during this Earth Hour, which is in line with saving our planet,” he said.

During the Facebook Live, he also advised the public to alert local councils such as Kuching South City Council (MBKS) if they come across huge beehives in either public or residential areas for their safety.

He said the council will channel the public’s request to the Fire and Rescue Department on the removal of beehives.

This issue was raised following a public complaint on beehives found on a traffic light near the Kuching International Airport here earlier today.

He also disclosed that MBKS would review its grass-cutting contract this coming June.