200 asnaf children, 19 mosques and suraus receive financial aid from MBKS

KUCHING (March 22): Some 200 asnaf children received RM150 financial aid each from the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) during the ‘Ihya Ramadan MBKS Bersama Komuniti 2024’ breaking of fast programme here tonight.

MBKS also gave RM700 each to 19 mosques within its jurisdiction, aimed at fostering unity, spirituality, and communal well-being during the sacred month of Ramadan.

The aids were presented by Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng at hte Kuching City Community Hall.

The asnaf children were from Kampung Tabuan Tengah, Kampung Tabuan Hilir, Kampung Sungai Periok, Kampung Tabuan Lama, Kampung Tabuan Lot Ulu Dani, Kampung Tabuan Cemerlang, Kampung Tabuan Park, Kampung Kenyalang, Kampung Stutong Melayu, Kampung Wan Alwi, Kampung Lumba Kuda, Kampung Simpang Tiga, Kampung Tabuan Haji Drahman and Kampung Sri Maimunah.

The mosques and suraus receiving the contributions were Masjid Darul Barakah, Masjid Darul Falah, Masjid Wan Alwi, Masjid Darussaadah, Masjid Darul Ittihad, Masjid Darul Akhirat, Surau Darul Ibadah, Surau Darul Hassan and Surau Nurul Hidayah.

Others include Surau Darussalam, Surau Darul Salihin, Masjid Darul Hajat, Surau Darul Hassanah (Dani), Surau Darul Cemerlang, Surau Darul Ibadah, Surau Al Mukhalis, Surau Darul Fattah, Masjid Al-Muhajidin, and Surau Darul Taqwa.

MBKS in a statement extended its heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors of the programme, including CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad, Ibraco Berhad, Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd, Jurutera Minsar Consult Sdn Bhd, Serapi Hotel, Northmont Capital Sdn Bhd, Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd, Sarawak Energy, Petros, and Sarawak Metro.

The council also extended its gratitude to Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak for its generous contributions and sponsorship, which include providing prayer carpets for each mosque and surau, as well as gifts for the asnaf children.

Also present during the programme were Kuching South Deputy Mayor Datuk Dr Zaiedi Suhaili, acting city secretary Wong Ming Kong and programme organising chairman Councillor Dzamaluddin Zainudin.