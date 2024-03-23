53 visually-impaired in Kuching sign up for Padu

KUCHING (March 23): A total of 53 vision-impaired individuals have been registered in the Central Database Hub (Padu) during a registration session held at the Sarawak Society for the Blind (SSB) headquarters at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee here today.

The registration session was held in collaboration with the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) Sarawak.

It is learnt that SSB chairman Ronald Law had also registered in the database earlier this morning.

Person-in-charge of the programme Adzohari Jamel from SSB said the main purpose of Padu was to track down targeted groups, particularly individuals who are really in need of assistance from the government.

This, he added, included persons with disabilities such as those who are visually impaired.

“Why do we do this despite the concerns by the state government? It’s because we want to play our part and reach out to the needy.

“I’m sure Padu is meant to those who are really in need of assistance. If needy individuals register themselves, they are entitled to assistance from the government,” he added.