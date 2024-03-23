Anwar: Rafizi asked to clarify Padu registration issue at Cabinet meeting

KUANTAN (March 23): Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has been asked to clarify the Central Database Hub (Padu) registration issue at the Cabinet meeting next week, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said this followed concerns raised by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg about the system.

“Yesterday I had a discussion with the Premier of Sarawak and he voiced some concerns and raised some questions. Accordingly, the Minister of Economy was asked to examine the issue and provide an explanation to the Cabinet,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the call by the Sarawak government to delay the registration and updating of information on Padu in the state.

The Prime Minister was met by reporters after a walkabout at the Mahkota Square Ramadan Bazaar here, today. Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail was also present.

Media reports today stated that the Ministry of Economy would meet with the Sarawak government next week to discuss the issues concerning Padu.

Rafizi was reported to have said that the directive to suspend the registration of Padu was for the Sarawak government to obtain clarification from the Ministry of Economy following views expressed in the state Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, commenting on the request for the government to provide special financial assistance to civil servants and pensioners in conjunction with Aidilfitri, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that an RM2,000 incentive for civil servants had recently been given.

“We just approved (an) RM2,000 (incentive), then in a few months (later) we will pass the remuneration scheme (Civil Service Remuneration System) to increase salaries, so we have to look at it in that context,” he explained.

The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) recently requested the government to continue the tradition of providing the Raya assistance, which had been implemented for the past 10 years. – Bernama