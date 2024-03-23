Army find ciggies believed to have been smuggled near Ba Kelalan

MIRI (March 23): The Malaysian army have discovered 150 cartons of cigarettes in the forest near Kampung Punang Kelalan in Ba Kelalan on Friday, believed to have been smuggled across the border.

The Eastern Field Command in a statement said its personnel came across three suspicious black packages approximately 1,200 meters from the Indonesian border around 1.30pm during Op Jagakawan Sector.

“Upon inspection, it was confirmed that there were 150 cartons of cigarettes inside the packages,” it said, adding that the total value was estimated at RM8,250.

Following the discovery, a police report was filed at the Ba Kelalan police post and all confiscated items were handed over to the customs authorities for further action.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Field Command said it will continue to tighten control at the Malaysia-Indonesia border to ensure the country’s sovereignty is maintained against any form of unauthorised foreign intrusion, smuggling activities, or cross-border crimes.