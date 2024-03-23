Car catches fire in single-vehicle crash on Jln Bintulu-Miri

MIRI (March 23): A car went up in flames following a single-vehicle crash at Jambatan Sungai Bakas Subis, Jalan Miri-Bintulu here early this morning.

According to a spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Control Centre, the department received an emergency call on the incident at 5.27am.

“A team of 10 firemen from the Lopeng fire station was dispatched to the location and upon their arrival it was found that the car was 100 per cent destroyed.

“The fire had died down when Bomba arrived at the scene,” he said, adding that no injury was reported and the operation concluded after ensuring that the site was safe.