Celebrating Excellence in Education with Taylor’s College

Education is the cornerstone of society, and behind every successful student lies a dedicated educator. Taylor’s College, a renowned institution committed to academic excellence, understands the invaluable role educators play in shaping minds and futures. It is with this appreciation that Taylor’s College proudly presents RISE Educator Award, now in its fourth year, as a tribute to outstanding educators who demonstrate unparalleled commitment and innovation in their teaching practices.

RISE Educator Award, an initiative driven by Taylor’s College and its student engagement arm, The Risers, is a beacon of recognition for educators who embody the values of Remarkable Impact in Student Education (RISE). This award seeks to honour educators who have not only imparted knowledge but have also made a significant difference in the lives of their students, fostering inclusive education and creating positive learning environments.

From March 18 to April 17, 2024, nominations for RISE Educator Award are open to educators from all corners of the nation, spanning national, private, and international pre, primary, and secondary schools. This inclusive approach ensures that educators from diverse backgrounds and teaching environments have the opportunity to be recognised for their contributions to education.

The stories of past recipients of the RISE Educator Award serve as inspiring testaments to the transformative power of education. Take, for example, Cikgu Kumaresan Muniandy, the 2023 RISE Educator of the Year from Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional Merbok in Kedah. Cikgu Kumaresan utilised the sponsorship from Taylor’s College to revitalise essential facilities at his school, ensuring that special needs students are equipped with the necessary skills and resources for future employment opportunities. His dedication to providing equal job opportunities for all students exemplifies the spirit of the RISE Educator Award.

Similarly, Cikgu Velerie Wheelervon Primus, the recipient of the 2023 RISE Educator Award, embarked on a groundbreaking project at SK Bingkor to benefit students with autism and ADHD. By spearheading the ‘Integrated Sensory Therapy Room and Snoezelen Project,’ Cikgu Velerie created a safe and nurturing space tailored to the sensory needs of special needs students. His innovative approach to accommodating diverse learning needs underscores the importance of inclusivity in education.

The process of selecting the recipient of the RISE Educator Award is a collaborative effort that involves both public participation and expert evaluation. Once nominations are received, ten impactful educators are shortlisted based on the compelling narratives shared by their nominators. These stories are then shared on Taylor’s College social media platforms, inviting the public to vote for the educators they believe deserve recognition.

The five educators with the highest number of votes advance to the final round, where their contributions are evaluated by a panel of esteemed judges. The panel, which includes education leaders such as Chan Soon Seng from Teach For Malaysia and Cikgu Kumaresan Muniandy, the 2023 RISE Educator of the Year, meticulously assesses the impact and significance of each educator’s contributions to education.

The winner of the RISE Educator Award 2024 will be announced during a special ceremony, where they will be awarded a sponsorship of RM20,000 to further their initiatives in creating positive educational environments. Additionally, the recipient of the award will receive RM5,000 in cash prize, while their nominator will be awarded RM500 as a token of appreciation for their role in recognising excellence in education.

In addition to the grand prize, the four other finalists will each receive RM10,000 sponsorship for their schools and an RM1,000 cash prize. Their nominators will also receive RM250 each as a gesture of gratitude for their contributions to the nomination process. These prizes not only recognise the efforts of the winning educators but also provide support for their schools and encourage continued innovation in education.

The RISE Educator Award is more than just a recognition of individual achievement; it is a celebration of the collective effort to transform lives through education. By honouring exceptional educators, Taylor’s College aims to inspire a culture of excellence in education and empower educators to continue making a difference in the lives of their students.

As nominations for the RISE Educator Award 2024 open, Taylor’s College invites everyone to join in celebrating the unsung heroes of education. Whether you are a student, parent, colleague, or community member, your nomination could make a world of difference in recognising and appreciating the dedication and innovation of educators across the nation. Together, let us celebrate excellence in education and honour those who truly make a difference in shaping the future.

If you know a passionate educator who deserves all the love and appreciation, don’t hesitate to nominate them! Cast your vote now for your preferred educator for the RISE Educator Award 2024! Click here to nominate an inspiring teacher.