Council to continuously monitor hygiene at Sibujaya Market, says deputy chairman

SIBU (March 23): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) will continuously monitor Sibujaya Market’s hygiene and strive to enhance its infrastructure, said its deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.

He said this during a recent visit and outreach programme at the market.

“The council is committed to maintaining close communication and cooperation with the public and vendors to collectively promote the area’s development,” he said.

During the visit, Wong was accompanied by SRDC secretary Ng Siang Wei and other councillors.

He said their visit was not only to observe the market’s situation, but also to inspect its hygiene conditions to ensure the health and safety of both the public and the vendors.

“While inspecting the market, we closely monitored the hygiene conditions and engaged in meaningful conversation with the vendors — emphasising the significance of maintaining proper drainage systems and hygiene standards,” he said.

He also mentioned the team personally interacted with the vendors to understand their needs and opinions.

“The vendors expressed satisfaction with the ongoing improvements in the environment and services, which enhanced their confidence in the council,” he said.