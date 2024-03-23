Cuepacs asks PM for one-off Hari Raya financial aid for civil servants, pensioners

KUCHING (March 23): The Congress of Unions for Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) is requesting for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to provide a special one-off financial aid for civil servants and government pensioners in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival.

Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said such one-off financial aid was consistent with past practices when the festival is approaching and the financial assistance should be disbursed to civil servants and pensioners as soon as possible.

“Recently, the Selangor state government has announced a one-month bonus to its civil servants, and other states such as Penang, Perak, Johor and Sarawak have also announced similar cash incentives up to RM2,000,” he said.

He made the comment during a press conference after officiating an ‘Ihya Ramadan’ programme and ‘bubur pedas’ (spicy porridge) distribution event at Cuepacs state office at Jalan Bampfylde here today.

Adnan said the federal government has yet to make any announcement on the one-off festive financial aid.

“Thus, we would like to appeal to Prime Minister Anwar to continue the tradition of providing special financial aid for civil servants and pensioners in view of the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival,” he said.

In fact, Adnan said, Cuepacs has officially written to the federal government on the matter but no reply has been issued as of date.

He was confident that the Prime Minister is paying close attention to the matter and he hoped the federal government would consider providing at least a half-a-month bonus to civil servants for the upcoming festive celebration, on top of an early incentive payment of RM2,000 already approved.