DBKU fully supports Earth Hour to make the world a better place

KUCHING (March 23): In recognising the shifts in weather patterns and the increasing impacts of global warming, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) is fully committed to supporting the Earth Hour initiative.

DBKU council member Dato Grunsin Ayom said the annual event, observed simultaneously worldwide, aimed at preserving the environment and making the world a better place.

“We hope that the citizens of Kuching and of course the whole world will join us to celebrate this Earth Hour.

“As it is to preserve our environment and then of course to make the world a better place,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating at the DBKU Earth Hour event at Pangkalan Sapi here this evening.

Earth Hour is an event encouraging the public to participate by switching off their lights for one hour, symbolising a collective effort to raise awareness about climate change and the environmental impacts of electricity consumption.

The community is encouraged to sustain this effort and explore additional, more efficient methods.

By doing so, they can successfully implement initiatives aimed at enhancing the Earth’s ecosystem and mitigating the impact of climate change for future generations.