Eight in Miri left homeless after fire razes their homes

MIRI (March 23): Eight residents were left homeless after a fire destroyed their homes at Jalan Lutong, near Pujut 9 here on Friday evening.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) control centre, a distress call was received at 6.25pm on the fire, which involved three houses, one warehouse and a boathouse.

“It was reported the three houses were 100 per cent destroyed, while the warehouse which was used to store oil was damaged about 30 per cent, while the boathouse was about 70 per cent destroyed.

“All residents of the three houses were able to escape unscathed,” it said.

After ensuring the site was safe, the operations concluded at 8.07pm, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.