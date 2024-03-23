Employee’s quick thinking saves Miri eatery outlet from fire

MIRI (March 23): The swift action of an employee of an eatery outlet in Marina Phase 2 here has saved the premises from a potential disaster last night.

According to a statement by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), it received an emergency call at 11.08pm regarding the fire that broke out at the kitchen of the eatery outlet in Marina Phase 2.

“A team of five firemen from the Lutong station was dispatched to the location about 20km away.

“Upon their arrival, the said fire in the kitchen area had been fully extinguished by one of the shop’s employees by using a fire extinguisher,” said the statement.

The firemen then sized-up the whole area to ensure that the fire was fully extinguished before concluding their operation at 11.50pm.