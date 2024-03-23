Fire destroys 21 ha of peatland, forest in Adong area

MIRI (March 23): About 21 hectares of peatland and forest in the Adong area near Permyjaya here were destroyed in a peat fire this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said the peat fire broke between Permyjaya area and a private plantation estate which is about three kilometres away from Desa Indah 3, Permyjaya.

“As of 1pm today, the fire had affected about 21 hectares of peatland and fire is expected to spread to a wider area. Bomba along with Naim and Woodman Emergency Response Team are in the midst of extinguishing the fire and flooding to establish perimeter in effort to contain the fire,” he said in a statement.

He said since the affected area is in state land, it is best for the state government to set up fire breakers surrounding the land to prevent the fire from spreading even further.

Earlier, he added, the fire which started around 10am caused the surrounding area to be covered in heavy smog.

He urged members of the public, especially those with health conditions like asthma, to stay indoors.