Fire razes two houses in Bintulu, 26 left homeless

SIBU (March 23): Twenty-six residents were left homeless after a fire destroyed two double-storey wooden houses at the Sungai Plan People’s Housing Plan at Jalan Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu on Friday.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a team of firefighters were despatched to the scene after a distress call was received at 6.10pm.

“Upon their arrival, the fire was still raging on and had destroyed the two houses,” it said in a statement.

The fire was fully extinguished at 6.45pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the total damages have yet to be ascertained.