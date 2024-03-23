Firefighting made difficult during Jalan Ewe Hai fire, says Bandar Kuching MP

KUCHING (March 23): Firefighting was made difficult during the most recent incident that destroyed five shophouses at Jalan Ewe Hai, Carpenter Street here, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

“We want the public to play its role.

“One of the issues that day was the large number of illegal parking, which made extinguishing the fire more complicated,” he told reporters here yesterday during the presentation of cheque to 15 victims of the March 8 incident.

A car and a motorcycle were coincidentally razed to the ground by the fire.

Yii said on top of urging the public to play more responsible roles, owners of old buildings should also constantly monitor their wiring systems to ensure they fit the standard wiring requirement.

“In the event that the buildings undergo any physical changes or renovations, the owners must ensure that they meet the safety requirement or have permission to do so,” he added.

In addition, he urged the authorities to service the fire hydrants and ensure extinguishers are working.

“The public must now be more vigilant in view of the coming hot and dry weather conditions,” he stressed.

On the cheque presentation proper, Yii said Bandar Kuching Service Centre disbursed a total of RM59,800 allocation to the 15 victims.

He said depending on the categories in which they are listed – insured owners, tenants who lost businesses and profits, or simply tenants – they would get different amounts.

Meanwhile, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is also Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman, said the sum from Bandar Kuching Service Centre may be small but to some extent would help to alleviate their burden in this difficult time.

The state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has confirmed that the March 8 fire was triggered by a short circuit in one of the units.

Two shophouses selling furniture were destroyed, while the third and fourth units were 50 per cent damaged, and the fifth unit suffered 30 per cent damage.