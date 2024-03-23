H2biscus project can posit S’wak as key player in global hydrogen economy landscape, says deputy minister

KUCHING (March 23): Sarawak’s H2biscus Project has great potential to position the state as a key player in the global hydrogen economy landscape, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability said the project is a collaborative effort between the Sarawak government, through SEDC Energy, and partners from South Korea led by industry giants Samsung Engineering, Lotte and Korea National Oil Corporation.

Dr Hazland had recently received a courtesy call from the South Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s Hydrogen Economy Policy Bureau director-general Park Chan Ki in conjunction with CERAWeek in Houston, Texas.

“The meeting focused on the promising H2biscus green hydrogen project in Sarawak, which has the potential to be a pioneering initiative on a global scale,” he said in a press statement issued after the meeting.

He emphasised Sarawak’s unwavering commitment in realising its hydrogen economy initiative, and underscored the significance of the project in contributing to the socioeconomic development of Sarawak.

The meeting also highlighted the collaborative spirit and shared commitment towards advancing sustainable energy solutions and fostering economic growth.

Among those present were Sinae Sung from the Consulate General Office of the Republic of Korea in Houston, Jang Jin Hwan from KNOC and Park C.H representing Samsung Engineering.

The Sarawak delegation was represented by SEDC chief executive officer Robert Hardin and Dato Adrian Ching from Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation.