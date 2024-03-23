Hydrogen initiatives among items discussed in S’wak, S’pore officials’ meeting

KUCHING (March 23): Hydrogen initiatives, renewable energy, exploration of carbon credit mechanisms, and nature-based solutions were among the subjects discussed during the recent courtesy call paid by a delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Sarawak on the High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore in Kuala Lumpur, Vanu Gopala Menon.

In a statement issued by the ministry yesterday, the four items were among the key topics discussed by Vanu and his visitors, led by the ministry’s permanent secretary Abang Ahmad Abang Morni.

“The collaborative effort between Sarawak and Singapore emphasises their commitment to a greener, more resilient future.

“This was initiated at this fruitful meeting, which was marked by discussions and exchange of ideas on the key topics including partnership with the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and collaboration with the National Environment Agency.

“Both parties expressed optimism about the potential impact of these initiatives on Sarawak’s landscape.

“Visits are now planned from both sides to continue this productive partnership,” said the ministry in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.