MEITD meets with govt ministries, agencies to discuss management of dilapidated S’wak schools

SERIAN (March 23): The Sarawak Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) has held meetings with several related government ministries and agencies to discuss methods on repairing dilapidated schools in the state.

Its minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn said the discussions were held even before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) tabled its report on the management of the upgrading and rehabilitation of dilapidated school buildings.

“We had also scheduled a meeting yesterday where we held a lab with all the ministries, including an officer in charge of development from the federal Ministry of Education (MoE); alongside our ministry, Sarawak Skills, Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak, Land and Survey Department and all the relevant departments.

“We’ve had a very fruitful session where we discussed ways to improve the implementation of projects (repairs and upgrading of dilapidated schools) which have been approved,” he said when met by reporters after an earth-breaking ceremony at SMK Tarat here this afternoon.

Sagah also revealed that he also met federal Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek and informed her of the situation in Sarawak.

“This was also mentioned to Fadhlina (during our recent meeting in Kuching), but I must respect her position also because she still needs to ask (for funds) from the federal Ministry of Finance (MoF).

“The main person responsible later on is the Minister of Finance, the Prime Minister himself. If the Minister can approve all the money, then we’re happy to do it,” he added.

This was said following a news report on March 21 where PAC had given MoE a two-month deadline to respond and implement four recommendations regarding the issue of dilapidated schools before it is summoned for follow-up proceedings.

“Two months to respond – it is easy to answer if there’s a response from MoF,” Sagah responded.

When asked on whether his ministry had implemented initiatives to assist in the repair and upgrade of dilapidated schools, he said the state had projects under Projek Rakyat which include the construction of new schools.

However, since the jurisdiction lies under its federal counterpart, he said the state cannot afford to do it every time.

“We have to look for our own state money and we assist, that much we can do but infrastructure wise, we cannot do anything about it except with the agreement of the federal government, when we have the money.

“Many schools (in Sarawak) have been certified unfit (for use) more than 12 years ago, and one of those schools are the aided schools such as mission schools, which are not covered under MoE.

“So what we did was we used our funds from the Sarawak Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to assist these schools. Some are dilapidated, some are deemed unfit,” he added.