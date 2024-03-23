Miri homeowner’s peaceful morning disrupted after tree fell into house compound

MIRI (March 23): A homeowner’s peaceful morning was disrupted today after a tree fell onto the fence of his house at Jalan Cahaya 3M here.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 fire investigation division head Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal, in a statement, said a distress call was received from the homeowner around 12.18pm.

A team of seven Bomba personnel from Miri Central Fire Station headed by Senior Fire Officer II Robinson Anyie was dispatched to the location and found that a tree from outside the compound of a house had fallen onto the fence.

“However, the incident did not cause any injury nor any serious damage to the property,” he said.

Bomba personnel then cut and removed the fallen tree using a chainsaw before wrapping up the operation after around 30 minutes.

In a separate incident, Awangku Mohd Hazmin said Bomba had earlier responded to a call of a bushfire near Jalan Shangrila here around 11.55am.

The fire was quickly put out using fire extinguishers and water from a fire engine, before the operation ended around 12.15pm.