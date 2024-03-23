Newly-established Saberkas Mulu elects Gerawat as first chairman

MIRI (March 23): Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala has been elected as the first chairman of the just-established Mulu branch of Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas).

Saberkas Mulu was officially set up today following its first annual general meeting (AGM) held at Dynasty Hotel earlier.

In this regard, it is now the 82nd Saberkas branch in Sarawak.

“The setting-up of this Saberkas branch (Mulu) has been much awaited by the youths in the area.

“The main objective is to shape our next generation to become the leaders of the future.

“The organisation also serves as a platform that scouts talents amongst the youths based on their abilities and interests,” said Gerawat in his maiden speech.

Moreover, he described the Mulu branch as being ‘so unique’, in view of its members representing various ethnic groups, ‘from the majority down to the minority’.

PBB Mulu deputy chairman is Dato Robert Laing Anyi, with Datin Catherine Awing and Osart Bilong leading the women and youth wings, respectively.

Others in Saberkas Mulu committee are Usat Bilong (deputy chairman I), Paul Ajang (deputy chairman II), Daylon Jalian Henry (secretary), Harrison Anyi Laeng (deputy secretary 1I), Alister Paren Gelon (deputy secretary II) and Steve Paul Davis (treasurer), while those in the working committee are Ferrera Paris, Paulus Galang, Norhelma Biute, Cassandra Garnete, Lah Gau and Rufus Abel Tuan.

Also present at the AGM was Saberkas Sarawak executive secretary Iszuan Haroni.