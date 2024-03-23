No discussions held with any parties regarding Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election, says Wanita DAP chief

KULAI (March 23): DAP has not engaged in any formal discussions with any political parties, including Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), regarding the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election.

Wanita DAP chief Teo Nie Ching, said the party is currently focusing on the funeral arrangements for the late Lee Kee Hiong as a tribute to the former Kuala Kubu Baharu state assemblyman.

“Our focus is on the funeral ceremony to pay respects to the late Lee Kee Hiong’s family. We thank Umno and BN for allowing DAP this space,” she told reporters after the Water Tank Donation Programme in Kampung Sri Muar here today.

Yesterday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition would not contest in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election out of respect for the cooperation among political parties within the Unity Government.

Lee, aged 58, who held the seat for three consecutive terms from 2013, died last Thursday reportedly after battling cancer for several years.

On the donation programme, Teo, who is Deputy Minister of Communications, said the contribution of 121 water tanks aimed to provide a temporary solution to the water disruption issue affecting 350 residents of Kampung Sri Muar over the past three weeks.

The Kulai member of Parliament said the water supply interruption to 135 households resulted from a delay in the 1.7-kilometre-long pipe replacement project.

“I urge Ranhill SAJ Sdn Bhd, the state water operator, to promptly resolve this issue before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration,” she said. – Bernama