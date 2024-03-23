Over 20,000 attend ‘Sungkei Perdana’ mass breaking of fast event in Sibu

SIBU (March 23): Over 20,000 people converged at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 1 here for the ‘Sungkei Perdana’ mass breaking of the fast this evening despite signs of bad weather.

Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee when met by reporters said he was worried with the weather as it had rained heavily earlier in the afternoon.

“But now, hopefully, (the skies are) clearing up and more people are coming in already, and I am expecting more than 20,000 people,” he said.

The Nangka assemblyman said the event is important in showcasing the strong racial unity and religious harmony not only in Sibu, but across Sarawak.

“This is how we live together (harmoniously) in Sarawak, and I think this activity has been emulated not only by nearby towns, but also Kuching.

“And I hope in future the main towns in Sarawak will have a similar (event).

“And of course, we can rotate which day, given the good road connectivity, people can move around and break fast together,” he said.

Adding on, Dr Annuar was certain that those attending the mass breaking of fast even comprised not only Sibu folk, but those from outside as well.

“And this is good not only for the unity but also for businesses. It will create a lot of business, especially Ramadan bazaar and nearby shops,” he said.

Among those joining the mass breaking of fast were National Unity Minister Dato Sri Aaron Ago Dagang, Sibu Resident Wong Hee Sieng, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting and his deputy Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, and Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

On another note, Dr Annuar said a unique interfaith Raya gathering will be held either on the fourth or fifth day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Sibu Islamic Complex.

“We will invite all non-Muslim to join us for the open house,” he added.

He revealed that Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will have a Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri celebration with Sibu folk on April 13 at Dewan Canselor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) here.