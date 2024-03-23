Peat fire: S’wak minister instructs relevant agencies in Miri to be in ‘action mode’

MIRI (March 23): Sarawak Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has instructed all relevant agencies to be in “action mode” following the increasing number of peat and forest fires in the district.

“We have detected these fires in Permyjaya and areas behind Eastwood.

“I’ve spoken to (Deputy Premier) Dato Amar Douglas Uggah a few days ago and I’ve already directed all agencies under the Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) to keep monitoring these areas day and night,” said the Senadin assemblyman.

He added that all landowners in the affected areas have also been instructed to look after their undeveloped land, especially areas prone to fire.

Lee said that the agencies involved and landowners can monitor the affected areas by flying drones to identify hotspots so that immediate action can be taken to put out the fire.

“The landowners can work together with Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) to put out fires in their land. They should take action as soon as they see fire and not wait for the fire to spread.

“Because of the impending dry spell, we advised everyone not to carry out any open burning.

“We want to prevent haze from reoccurring. Such act has always created problems for residents in the affected areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee urged landowners at affected areas to start activating their fire breakers and flood their land to prevent fire.