Power rationing as IPP shut down – SESB

KOTA KINABALU (March 23): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has started rationing electricity by 128 megawatts (MW) for Sabah and Labuan grids on Saturday and Sunday due to an emergency shutdown of an independent power station (IPP).

SESB in a statement on its Facebook, said this will result in a shortage of power with only 967MW available compared to the peak demand of 1,001MW recorded at 7pm on Friday night.

“The electricity supply reserve margin is currently at 0MW. SESB apologises for any inconvenience caused to users and is actively working to resolve the situation,” the statement read.