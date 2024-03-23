Shell LiveWIRE returns, calls all budding Malaysian entrepreneurs to join

KUCHING (March 23): Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia returns this year and is inviting all entrepreneurs from Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsula Malaysia to be a part of this exciting initiative which can be a game-changer for budding entrepreneurs.

Established in 2015, Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia engages with entrepreneurs who are committed towards starting and growing their business ideas.

In a press statement, Shell said the programme takes entrepreneurs through a series of workshops that will assist them in generating or enhancing their business ideas, testing their business models and preparing them to be successful business owners.

Towards the end of the programme, participants will take part in a pitching workshop and a competition that aims to provide the necessary skills for them to grow their businesses.

“Shell is seeking out entrepreneurs whose ideas will power lives in environmental sustainability, social impact and business innovation. Shell LiveWIRE Malaysia will run in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and the Klang Valley.

“Five winners from each state will receive seed grants of RM10,000 and these winners will then compete at the national level, where five winners will stand a chance to win an additional RM30,000,” it said.

Alongside the grant, the winners will be provided with mentorship and guidance to kickstart their businesses from the programme’s facilitators for the next three years and stand a chance to be absorbed into Shell’s supply chain as well as a chance to enter a partnership with Shell retailers.

In Sarawak, the Shell LiveWIRE programme is partnering with Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas), which not only provides one-year access to the Tegas Digital Village in Kuching and Tegas Digital Innovation Hub in Bintulu and Miri.

It will also present each winner with an additional RM5,000 on top of the grant.

Interested entrepreneurs can register here.