State-level ‘World #QuranHour 2024’ in Kuching this April 4

KUCHING (March 23): The state-level ‘World #QuranHour’, this April 4, is set to enliven this year’s Ramadan and celebrate the blessed fasting month.

Organised by Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, in collaboration with Sarawak Islamic Council and Rumah Ngaji Sarawak, the programme will be taking place at the auditorium of the Islamic Information Centre (IIC) here, from 9am to noon.

“Surah Al-Jumu’ah of the Quran has been chosen for reciting this year, to be guided by Mohd Salahuddin Marzuki.

“The theme this time will be ‘Unity and Social Transformation’, calling upon scholars, leaders, and the Muslim community to strive towards unity and social transformation,” said Pustaka Negeri Sarawak in a statement.

Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, also state minister-in-charge of Islamic affairs, had been invited to officiate at the event.

“We welcome all Muslims to join us in the ‘#QuranHour’, which can also be viewed live via broadcast on Pustaka Sarawak’s official Facebook and YouTube platforms.

“Those wanting to register can do so via https://bit.ly/wqh2024,” said Pustaka Sarawak.

Participants are encouraged to upload photos on the state library’s official Instagram and Facebook pages, with hashtags #worldquranhour, #worldquranhour24 and #wqh, and the tag ‘Pustaka’.

For further inquiries, contact Dayang Najwa Hazwani Awang Zaini on 082-442 000.